Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Carter Collins, owner of a new floral shop on Lincoln Square, works on a bow for this flower arrangement for Valentine's Day. Carter's Flowers & More, 117 W. Bean St., had a soft opening Feb. 10 and a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 11.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Carter Collins, owner of a new floral shop on Lincoln Square, works on a bow for this flower arrangement for Valentine's Day. Carter's Flowers & More, 117 W. Bean St., had a soft opening Feb. 10 and a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 11.