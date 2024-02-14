This is my third year as a Prairie Grove FFA member. Most of us growing up in the cattle industry are molded into role models. I grew up in the cattle industry and I always found it interesting to teach my friends about what I do and how much time I get to put into being a cattleman.

I have a love for cattle and always have. In the morning when I wake up, I go to the barn and feed my show calves and I then return back home to get ready for my day. As I am leaving the house, I turn all of my show calves into the barn together so they can run and play throughout the day. After school I come straight home and brush all of my show calves out and wash them. After bath time, they all get fed, and I turn them together to run around all night. I do this routine every single day, no matter what. When a cattle show is coming up we take extra precaution in what we do with the show calves to make sure they are getting the perfect amount of feed and exercise. They are washed every single day and then are made sure to have their exercise time at night.

I know there is so much responsibility to take care of cattle. I have become much more trustworthy to complete more challenging tasks or able to carry more and more responsibilities at once. Growing up in the agriculture industry and having the opportunity to continue this through high school and getting to compete through FFA is something every kid should get to do.