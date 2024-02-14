Lincoln FFA has a busy, successful 2023

February 14, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

Agri-mechanic students with Lincoln FFA use their welding skills to repair a calf creep feeder for a local farmer.

Lincoln FFA members report busy, successful 2023

photo Lincoln FFA members harvest sorghum for the 2023 Cane Hill Harvest Festival. The sorghum was then processed and made into molasses to be sold at the festival in September.
photo Lincoln FFA members were able to experience a wide variety of trade opportunities when they participated in the "B Pro B Proud" training earlier this year.
photo Lincoln FFA members participated in the You Gotta Believe (Leggets YGB) sheep and goat showmanship clinic in Monette, Mo., last summer.
photo Lincoln FFA members performed community service by cleaning up the Washington County Fairgrounds and also helping with the poultry show at the fair in August.
photo Photos courtesy Lincoln FFA Lincoln FFA members gain hands-on experience by assisting with an artificial insemination clinic where students assisted a veterinarian with AI breeding of over 50 lambs and goats.
photo The Lincoln FFA horse team had a very successful year. They were the FFA State Champion team, Pinto World Champions and placed in the top 5 in each of the following competitions throughout the year: Paint World Show in Fort Worth, Texas, QHYA World Show in Oklahoma City, APHA Lonestar Classic in Fort Worth, All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio, National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Ind., and numerous small contests in Arkansas Oklahoma.
photo The Lincoln FFA competed in the NW District Leadership Development Events at the U of A in Fayetteville. Each team qualified for state and will compete at the State FFA Convention in Hot Springs in April. The events are Parliamentary Procedure, Discussion Meet and Prepared Public Speaking.
photo The Lincoln FFA Poultry team placed third nationally. Malachi Scates placed sixth and Noah Atha placed ninth with Bryce Bradley placing 11th individually. Each of these members earned a scholarship for their success.
photo Lincoln FFA eighth-grade members show off their bio security suits for their tour of PLRR Farms.
photo Lincoln FFA members practice animal husbandry by clipping toenails on the chapters' rabbits