Lincoln FFA has a busy, successful 2023

The Lincoln FFA horse team had a very successful year. They were the FFA State Champion team, Pinto World Champions and placed in the top 5 in each of the following competitions throughout the year: Paint World Show in Fort Worth, Texas, QHYA World Show in Oklahoma City, APHA Lonestar Classic in Fort Worth, All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio, National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Ind., and numerous small contests in Arkansas Oklahoma.

