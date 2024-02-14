Lincoln FFA has a busy, successful 2023

Lincoln FFA members harvest sorghum for the 2023 Cane Hill Harvest Festival. The sorghum was then processed and made into molasses to be sold at the festival in September.
Lincoln FFA members were able to experience a wide variety of trade opportunities when they participated in the "B Pro B Proud" training earlier this year.
Lincoln FFA members participated in the You Gotta Believe (Leggets YGB) sheep and goat showmanship clinic in Monette, Mo., last summer.
Lincoln FFA members performed community service by cleaning up the Washington County Fairgrounds and also helping with the poultry show at the fair in August.
Photos courtesy Lincoln FFA
Lincoln FFA members gain hands-on experience by assisting with an artificial insemination clinic where students assisted a veterinarian with AI breeding of over 50 lambs and goats.
The Lincoln FFA horse team had a very successful year. They were the FFA State Champion team, Pinto World Champions and placed in the top 5 in each of the following competitions throughout the year: Paint World Show in Fort Worth, Texas, QHYA World Show in Oklahoma City, APHA Lonestar Classic in Fort Worth, All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio, National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Ind., and numerous small contests in Arkansas Oklahoma.
The Lincoln FFA competed in the NW District Leadership Development Events at the U of A in Fayetteville. Each team qualified for state and will compete at the State FFA Convention in Hot Springs in April. The events are Parliamentary Procedure, Discussion Meet and Prepared Public Speaking.
The Lincoln FFA Poultry team placed third nationally. Malachi Scates placed sixth and Noah Atha placed ninth with Bryce Bradley placing 11th individually. Each of these members earned a scholarship for their success.
Lincoln FFA eighth-grade members show off their bio security suits for their tour of PLRR Farms.
Lincoln FFA members practice animal husbandry by clipping toenails on the chapters' rabbits
