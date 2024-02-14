Prairie Grove FFA member Emma Kelley (right) had a very successful show with her dairy goats at the 2023 Arkansas State Fair.
Prairie Grove FFA hosted its first Fall Farm Adventure for the community in November. The adventure had a corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, games and food vendors.
The Prairie Grove Ag Business Class has worked closely with area businesses to create and develop unique marketing products. Olivia Hargis and Emery Gunther are working to design and burn cutting boards on the Glowforge for a client.
Prairie Grove Leadership Development Teams competed in December. The Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview Candidate and Extemporaneous Speaker teams all advanced to the FFA district contest.
Officers for Prairie Grove FFA enjoyed adopting angels off of one of the local angel trees as a community service project for Christmas.
Photos courtesy Prairie Grove FFA
Prairie Grove FFA members Emma Kelley and Riley Bignar were inducted into the Arkansas State Fair's Purple Circle for exhibiting champions during the fair.
PG Greenhands enjoyed their first overnight leadership conference at Camp Couchdale near Hot Springs in December.
The Prairie Grove FFA Trap Shooting Team learns how to properly shoot trap and compete at a competition. Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program is sponsored by Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
