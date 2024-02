Pea Ridge's boys basketball team, missing two keys players, held on for a 46-44 win over Prairie Grove at Blackhawk Arena Friday.

Sophomores Anthoni Ayala (two 3-pointers, 23 points) and Skye Davenport (10 points) provided some offensive punch and combined to make 9-of-11 free throws, empowering the Blackhawks to pull off...