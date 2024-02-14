What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

FARMINGTON

FARMINGTON LIBRARY ACTIVITIES

Farmington Public Library has resumed its weekly events for children of all ages. The library sponsors Storytime, best for ages 2-5, at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; Kids Corner, 3:15-4 p.m., Tuesdays, for ages 5-8; and Tween Time, 3:15-4 p.m., Thursdays, for ages 8-12.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Library Activities

Storytime for ages 3 and up is held 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Lincoln Public Library. It includes crafts and stories each week. Joanie Hanna will hold a "Damsel in Defense" class, 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 24 at Lincoln Library. Read with a Dog is held the fourth Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. The next one will be Feb. 24.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Library Used Bookstore

The Friends of PG Library has punch cards for customers that can be picked up at the circulation desk for its used bookstore in the back area of the library. For every $1 of purchases, customers receive one punch. After five punches, the sixth punch is $1 worth of free books. A senior discount day is held the first Friday of the month and books in the used bookstore are 50% off.

PG Library Storytime

Storytime at Prairie Grove Public Library is held 10 a.m. Wednesdays and is best suited for babies to pre-K. It will continue through May 8.