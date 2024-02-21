70 years of marriage

Submitted photo Mr. and Mrs. George I. Schooler of Lincoln are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on February 27, 2024. George I. Schooler and Lorene Powers were married February 27, 1954, taking advantage of George's weekend pass from the U.S. Navy in Corpus Christi, Texas. Their classmate and good friend, the late Rev. Jackie Pennell, performed the ceremony. Voted "Cutest Couple" in the 1952 Lincoln High School Who's Who, 72 years later, they're still the cutest couple in town. George and Lorene have two children, Allen Schooler and wife Vi of Lincoln; Sherry Mark and husband David of The Woodlands, Texas; one granddaughter, Jennifer Ebsen and husband Randall, of Centerton; and two great-grandchildren, Allison and Alex.

