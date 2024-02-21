Farmington man faces sexual assault

FARMINGTON -- Paul Aviles, 44, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 13 in connection with sexual assault, 2nd degree, and sexual indecency with a child, according to a Farmington police report.

The report said that the victim sent her mother a message that she felt uncomfortable with Aviles and asked to be picked up. The victim also disclosed in the messages that Aviles had touched her inappropriately. Once the mother picked up her daughter, they immediately went to the police department. The mother and daughter were taken to the Children's Safety Center for a forensic interview and a medical exam.

Aviles was taken into custody by Farmington police Feb. 13. During an interview, Aviles admitted to no wrong doing and said nothing happened, according to the report.

He was booked into Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.