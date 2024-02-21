Grave marker dedication ceremony on Saturday

WEST FORK -- The Marion Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a grave marker dedication ceremony at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, at Wesk Fork Cemetery for a local Revolutionary War patriot, Peter Graham.

The public is invited to attend, according to Samantha Stocker, regent of Marion Chapter NSDAR.

The NSDAR marker will be placed near the flagpole since the exact gravesite is unknown for Graham, Stocker said in announcing the event. Stocker and chapter NSDAR Chaplain Karen Hendrix will welcome guests and give an invocation.

Graham was born circa 1755 in Lunenburg, Virginia. He married his wife. Nancy, whose maiden name has not been established. The couple had 12 children.

Graham entered the Revolutionary war in 1781, serving as a private in the Continental Line for North Carolina. He moved to Arkansas about 1823 and died in West Fork in 1828, some eight years before Arkansas became a state.

The NSDAR Historian General's office grants permission for DAR markers to be placed at graves of Revolutionary War patriots.