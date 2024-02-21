Hawk to be released Sunday at Creekside Park

FARMINGTON -- Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will release a Red-shouldered Hawk to the wild at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 25 at Creekside Park in Farmington, according to Dr. Emily Warman, a veterinarian with the non-profit organization.

The hawk was admitted to the bird rehabilitation on Dec. 18, 2023, with dehydration, bleeding in the right eye, parasites and signs of head and spinal trauma. At the time, the hawk was unable to stand on its own.

It was given supportive care, along with fluids, anti-inflammatories and appropriate pain medications, and within 72 hours of treatment, had regained use of its legs and was able to stand. The bird passed its release evaluation on Feb. 9.

Warman said the cost to care for the patient was valued at $800 and supported through a local community partnership and donations.

The release will include a short program on Northsong and a request for a recommended $5 donation from those attending the release to help with the costs of the patient.

According to Northsong's website, the organization treated 156 birds in 2023, released 21 birds and raised $46,000 toward a goal of $75,000.

Donations for patient rehabilitation care, medical equipment and supplies, or educational programming can be made through mail at 17887 Wheeler Road, Fayetteville, AR 72704 or online at www.northsongbird.org.