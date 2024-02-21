Lincoln sends boys and girls teams to regional

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln girls basketball team tips off regional play on Thursday, Feb. 22, against tourney host, Booneville, at 7 p.m., while the boys also face Booneville the same day at 8:30 p.m.

The third seeded Lady Wolves began 3A-1 District Tournament play on Tuesday, Feb. 13, against Green Forest, a 40-36 winner of a Monday, Feb. 12, first-round game with West Fork. The win gave the Lady Wolves a regional berth and advanced Lincoln into a Wednesday, Feb. 14, late semifinal against tournament host, Valley Springs.

Valley Springs 57, Lincoln 53

Valley Springs held off Lincoln, 57-53, despite a game-high 26 points from the Lady Wolves' Sarah Snodgrass, who had 10 points in the first quarter. Valley Springs led 18-14 after the first period and 32-22 at halftime. Snodgrass scored 11 points in the third quarter, Lena Skogen added 6, while Hannah Remington and Brinkley Moreton each scored two points as Lincoln outscored the Lady Tigers 21-15 in the third quarter to pull within 47-43. Each team scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Valley Springs had three players in double figures, Tayla Trammell 19, Macey Willis 14, and Camie Moore with 12 points, and advanced into the district championship game. The Lady Tigers defeated Bergman, 50-44, to win the district championship.

Lincoln^14^8^21^10^--^53

Valley Springs^18^14^15^10 --^57

Valley Springs (23-9, 10-2 3A-1): Tayla Trammell 7 3-5 19, Macey Willis 5 3-4 14, Camie Moore 5 2-2 12, Katey Hinson 2 0-0 6, Eliza Drewry 1 0-0 3, Laramie Watkins 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 8-11 57.

Lincoln (16-14, 6-6 3A-1): Sarah Snodgrass 9 5-6 26, Lena Skogen 5 0-4 10, Layni Birkes 4 0-0 8, Hannah Remington 2 0-1 5, Brinkley Moreton 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 5-11 53.

3-Point Goals -- Valley Springs 7 (Tramell 2, Hinson 2, Willis, Drewry, Watkins). Lincoln 5 (Snodgrass 3, Remington, Moreton).

Lincoln 50, Green Forest 35

Lincoln defeated Green Forest 50-35 on Tuesday, Feb. 12, behind a 35-point outburst from Snodgrass, who was the only Lady Wolf in double figures. Snodgrass made 14 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, the only shots for Lincoln from beyond the arc. She was hot out of the gate, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, which ended with the Lady Wolves leading 12-8. Snodgrass added another 9 points in the second and had 20 points at halftime with Lincoln enjoying a 23-15 lead, which they increased to 38-27 at the end of three quarters.

Green Forest^8^7^12^8 --^35

Lincoln^12^11^15^12^--^50

Lincoln (16-13, 6-6 3A-1): Sarah Snodgrass 14 5-6 35, Brinkley Moreton 3 2-4 8, Layni Birkes 1 1-3 3, Hannah Remington 1 1-2 3, Lena Skogen 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 10-17 50.

Green Forest (10-18, 3-10 3A-1): Alvia Norris 5 0-4 11, Virginia Gonzlez 4 0-0 10, Johneese Smalley 2 5-7 10, Alyvia Newboles 1 0-0 2, Brinley Bishop 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 5-13 35.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 2 (Snodgrass 2). Green Forest 4 (Gonzlez 2, Norris, Smalley).

BOYS

Lincoln edged Flippin, 49-44, defeating the Bobcats for the third time this season with every game going down to the final minutes. The Tuesday, Feb. 12, win put the Wolves in the regional and advanced them into a semifinal game with Elkins, which the Elks won 77-69 in overtime, repeating a scenario from the last week of the regular season when the game was decided in the final 30 seconds of regulation. The Elks defeated Bergman, 63-55, to win the district championship. Lincoln (22-9, 7-5) begins 3A Region 1 Tournament play on Thursday against tourney host, Booneville, at 8:30 p.m.