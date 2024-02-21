PG signs three

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Three Prairie Grove seniors signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level with a ceremony at Tiger Arena on Friday, Feb. 17, 2024,. Anna Nall signed with the University of Central Arkansas as a cheerleader, while Hannah Scarrow and Reese Powell signed with Hendrix College, of Conway, to play women's college soccer.

