3-point bombs sink Lady Tigers

PEA RIDGE -- Prairie Grove ran headlong into a hot shooting opponent and ended its season one win short of qualifying for this week's Class 4A State girls basketball tournament at Farmington.

Dardanelle sophomore Jakayla Walker came out red hot, making four of her seven 3-pointers, and scoring 13 of her 27 points in the first quarter as Dardanelle defeated Prairie Grove, 60-48, to garner its first state tournament berth since 2008. Stevie Tanner knocked down a trio of 3-pointers for 13 points, while Karlie Cursh added 10 for Dardanelle, which advanced to play Farmington in Friday's early semifinal setting up a showdown with Brad Johnson versus his hometown.

The Lady Sand Lizards (21-7) jumped out to an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and scored the first two baskets of the second, including a Tanner triple to increase their lead to 23-8. Both Walker and Tanner hit threes from way outside, some only steps across the half-court line.

Prairie Grove never led in the contest but fought back.

Lexie Henry found driving lanes and drew fouls. She made 7-of-8 free throws, added a 3-pointer and scored 14 of her 21 points in the second period as the Lady Tigers stayed close, trailing 30-28 at halftime.

Despite the Lady Sand Lizards limiting Henry's touches throughout the second half and allowing Cursh to drive to the basket for four layups, Prairie Grove stayed in the game.

Senior Camryn Cash put in her own miss to make it a 43-40 game, but Walker nailed a 3-pointer at the horn to close out the third quarter with Dardanelle leading 46-40.

Walker canned another three to start the fourth quarter and Cursh finished another drive to the basket. Walker's last triple put Prairie Grove in a 54-42 hole with 4:27 to go. The Lady Tigers inexplicably never fouled to stop the clock and finished their season 19-10.

Dardanelle coach James Roby felt a better second half defensive effort against Henry was a key to the game.

"We tried to keep Lexie Henry from doing what she did in the first half. We needed to be better on our help. Karlie Cursh is the best defender in our conference, maybe in all the conferences," Roby said.

Dardanelle 60, Prairie Grove 48

Prairie Grove^9^19^12^8^--^48

Dardanelle^18^12^16^14^--^60

Dardanelle (21-7): Jakayla Walker 10 0-0 27, Stevie Tanner 6 0-0 13, Karlie Cursh 5 0-0 10, Karlie Vazquez 3 0-0 6, Jayden Vazquez 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 0-0 60.

Prairie Grove (19-10): Lexie Henry 6 7-8 21, Camryn Cash 4 0-0 8, K.K. Dreves 3 1-2 7, Hope Kidd 2 0-0 5, Ava Nall 1 3-4 5, Bella Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-14 48.

3-Point Goals -- Dardanelle 10 (Walker 7, Tanner 3). Prairie Grove 3 (Henry 2, Kidd).