Cards dedicate regional crown to fans, community

PEA RIDGE -- Regional tournaments won't be a part of Farmington's future as the school goes to 5A next year so the Cardinals made their swan song memorable, winning 72-65 Saturday.

Farmington battled back from a 39-33 third quarter deficit to knock off 4A-4 champion, Subiaco Academy on the strength of senior Layne Taylor's 41 points and 4 assists with all-around contributions from his supporting cast to capture the 4A North Regional crown at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena.

Win Regional Emphasis

"Our emphasis this year was it's the last regional championship for the school. We're going to 5A next year, so there was pride with that and part of it, too, was doing it for our community," Layne Taylor said.

With just under five minutes left in the third quarter, Layne's father, Farmington coach Johnny Taylor took time-out.

"You got to give Subiaco a ton of credit. They made it extremely difficult on us Their defense was really good and we cold not keep them off the glass, which is what we've done all year to people," Johnny Taylor said. "In the second half Layne got going and we kind of settled down and were better. I'm just really proud of our guys for enduring. Man, we haven't played a close game since back to December and November."

Layne Taylor facilitated a 9-2 Cardinal run in a 2:58 span. He knocked down a baseline jumper over a double team, then after a Trojan traveling violation, drove underneath the basket and fed Jaxon Berry for a layup.

Tayshaun Wallace, who scored 17 points for Subiaco, made two free throws, but the next six points belonged to Farmington. Layne Taylor nailed another baseline shot and Maddox Teeter scored in the paint.

"The coaches said at halftime just get in the lane and that doesn't mean just shoot it once you get in the lane, just spread it out because we have great shooters so paint touches were a huge key in the second half," Layne Taylor said.

The Trojans missed two free throws, which allowed Farmington to take a 42-41 lead on with Layne Taylor scoring off a spin move, again in the paint.

Nikdai Saunders and Wallace each scored on 3-pointers in the last 1:21 of the third. Layne Taylor answered the first, and set up Berry nicely after driving into the lane. Berry's basket with four seconds showing tied the game 47-47 going into the fourth quarter.

"Our fans support us each night and we're starting to grow. That was a key for us, too, is we're playing for someone bigger than just our team, it's our community, our parents, our future, players who played before us, so that was really our pride thing towards the end of the game we started playing a lot harder," Layne Taylor said.

Fourth Quarter Surge

Farmington took control with a 17-3 run, sparked by Layne Taylor's steal and layup to begin the fourth, featuring Berry's thunderous breakaway slam and culminated by Layne Taylor making 2 of 3 free throws when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Darian Rolle fouled out on the play for Subiaco and the Cardinals established a 64-50 lead with 2:37 to play.

Elijah Roker scored four straight points for the Trojans, but Farmington tracked down loose balls in critical moments.

Layne Taylor fell down and the dribble bounced away from him. Berry alertly retrieved the ball and the Cardinals ran 22 seconds off before Layne Taylor was fouled, making both.

With around a minute-and-a-half to go Subiaco Academy blocked Layne Taylor's 3-point attempt, rebounded and threw a baseball pass to a player breaking long only to have a hustling Maddox Teeter use his 6-feet-5 wingspan to deflect the pass.

"He [Coach Johnny Taylor] was on my butt all night about going and getting 50-50 balls and I ran out there, just tried my best to tip it," Teeter said. "We've practiced where to tip a loose ball so it won't go out of bounds so I tipped it to the corner and Sam Kirkman came and grabbed it and got fouled. Great effort on his part, too."

Kirkman made 1-of-2 free throws to keep the Cardinal lead at 67-56 during a key sequence.

Teeter cleared a defensive rebound and sank a pair of free throws with 31.2 seconds on the clock.

"I work on them all the time so it's the same shot," Teeter said.

Layne Taylor did likewise after Aaron Roker hit a 3-pointer for the Trojans. Barrett Newton tipped in a Subiaco miss in the final seconds to make the final, 72-65.

Sharpened By Competition

The Cardinals fought off a 7-2 Subiaco lead in the first quarter. Mason Simpson had 7 rebounds and a steal, which he fed Layne Taylor. Layne Taylor saw Teeter open and got him the ball, which led to a 3-point play.

Johnny Taylor hailed the resilience of Berry, who got blocked from behind when it appeared he would get a throwdown in the first half. Berry cleared a defensive rebound on the other end, pushed the ball up and drew a foul, making a free throw.

"Most kids, when they get the shot blocked like he did, [their game falls off]. He hadn't had that happen much, for him to bounce right back and just keep doing what he did [played to our advantage]," Johnny Taylor said.

Teeter finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds, 4 on the offensive end. His putback gave Farmington its first lead and a 15-13 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The game was tied 27-27 at the half.

"This was good for us. It's a blessing because we played a close game and we were behind. I think it gets us ready for the state tournament," Johnny Taylor said.

Farmington hosts the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament this week. The Cardinals have a first-round bye and begain play on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday's 5:30 p.m. game between Magnolia and Joe T. Robinson.

Farmington 72, Subiaco Academy 65

Farmington^15^12^20^25^--^72

Subiaco Academy^13^14^20^18^--^65

Subiaco Academy (29-2): Barrett Newton 8 2-3 18, Tayshaun Wallace 6 3-4 17, Eli Roker 5 2-4 14, Darian Rolle 4 0-0 10, Nikdai Saunders 1 0-2 3, Aaron Roker 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 7-13 65.

Farmington (33-2): Layne Taylor 13 13-15 41, Jaxon Berry 4 4-6 12, Maddox Teeter 4 3-3 12, Sam Kirkman 2 1-2 7, Cameron Crisman 0 0-2 0. Totals 23 21-28 72.

3-Point Goals -- Subiaco Academy 8 (Wallace 2, E. Roker 2, Rolle 2, Saunders, A. Roker). Farmington 5 (L. Taylor 2, Kirkman 2, Teete).

Rebounds -- Farmington 24 (Teeter 8). Assists -- 6 Farmington (L. Taylor 4).