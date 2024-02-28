Cards hand Devil Dogs sense of deja vu

PEA RIDGE -- History repeated itself from a year ago with Layne Taylor scoring 38 points to lead Farmington past Morrilton (71-48) in the 4A North Regional semifinals Friday at Pea Ridge.

Albeit -- there were also some clear distinctions.

Last year's score was 70-54 with the Cardinals (32-2) upstaging Morrilton (26-6) on its home court. Five lead changes occurred in the first quarter in 2023. That trend didn't repeat with the Cardinals locking in defensively while Layne Taylor scored their first 15 points.

"They're very talented and very well coached. Coach Keith Zackery is one of the best coaches in the state. Obviously, Layne got hot and had 38. Defensively we did a really good job of keeping them in front of us. Ja Corey Mosey is a really good player and he got his, but for the most part we really limited their 3-point shooting," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Morrilton rallied from an early 5-point deficit to tie the game at 15-all, but then the similarities to 2023 that seemed all too familiar for the Devil Dogs kicked in.

Just like 2023 Layne Taylor set up a teammate for a 3-point play off the dribble. He did the same thing Friday night by penetrating the paint, then passing off to Sam Kirkman for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the left corner that gave the Cardinals an 18-15 lead.

Late in the first half, Layne Taylor had a mental lapse and was called for a 10-second violation while nonchalantly walking the ball upcourt. He quickly atoned for that by busting a 3-pointer with time running out in the first half to stretch Farmington's cushion to 37-22 at halftime, nearly identical to the Cardinals' 2023 halftime lead of 36-24.

In 2023, Farmington led 55-40 at the end of the third period, and this year's score of 54-38 closely resembled that going into the fourth quarter.

Once again Farmington handed the Devil Dogs their sixth loss of the season. Morrilton emerged from the 2023 game with a 19-6 record. In both years the matchup pitted Farmington as a 4A-1 No. 1 seed against Morrilton as a 4A-4 No. 2 seed.

Jaxon Berry had 11 points in a supporting role in 2023 and added 12 this year while Maddox Teeter chipped in 10 for the Cardinals. Berry played the last minute of the third and the entire fourth with four fouls without fouling out.

"I knew my team needed me down the stretch. I had to be smarter on defense and not go for the extra plays that might get me a foul like jumping over somebody's back," Berry said.

Johnny Taylor switched him from guarding Mosley, who tends to be more aggressive driving to the basket, and allowed Berry to guard the corner.

"I think he was aware of that and wanted me in there down the stretch," Berry said.

By staying in the game Berry contributed by rebounding and drew fouls on the Devil Dogs.

"It was a good Morrilton team. We prepped and prepped this week on them. We kind of had an idea this week on who we'd be playing. We just had to get the win and move on," Berry said.

With the win Farmington earned a spot in Saturday's championship game against 4A-4 No. 1 seed, Subiaco Academy, which defeated Ozark in the early semifinal.

Mosley led Morrilton (26-6) with 21 points while Isaiah Templeton added 11.

Farmington 71, Morrilton 48

Morrilton^15^7^16^10^--^48

Farmington^18^19^17^17^--^71

Farmington (32-2): Layne Taylor 15 2-2 38, Jaxon Berry 5 2-2 12, Maddox Teeter 4 0-0 10, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 6, Ethan Kennedy 1 1-2 3. Totals 27 5-6 71.

Morrilton (26-6): Ja Corey Mosey 7 5-6 21, Isaiah Templeton 4 2-2 11, B.J. Woodruff 2 0-0 6, 2M Wright 2 0-0 5, Roderick Fondren 1 0-0 2, Jamarcus Sandridge 1 0-0 2, Destin Tate 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 8-10 48.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 12 (L. Taylor 6, Teeter 2, Kirkman 2). Morrilton 6 (Mosey 2, Woodruff 2, Templeton, Wright).