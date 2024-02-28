Farmington, PG, Lincoln have early voting sites

Early voting for the Preferential Primary election, nonpartisan judicial general election and annual school elections started Feb. 20 and continues through Monday, March 4.

Washington County Courthouse will be open during this period for early voting, 8 a.m. to 6. p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 2; 8 a.m. to 5 .m., Monday, March 4. The courthouse is the only early voting site open on March 4. Election Day is March 5.

Early voting sites in western Washington County this week:

Prairie Grove Fire Station, 131 S. Neal St., - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26 - Friday, March 1.

Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, 49 W. Main St. - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 29, and Friday, March 1.

Lincoln Public Library, 107 W. Bean St. - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 29, and Friday, March 1.

For the school elections, Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove school boards do not have any contested races.

In Farmington, School Board President Travis Warren is unopposed for re-election for the Zone 2 position.

For Lincoln School Board, Jennifer Wilson, who was appointed to fill a vacancy last year, is running uncontested for Zone 3. No one filed for the Zone 1 position, currently held by Ronnie Remington.

For Prairie Grove School Board, board member Casie Ruland filed to run for re-election to an at-large position. No one filed for the Zone 4 position, presently held by Bart Orr.

None of the school board positions will appear on the ballots because they are uncontested races.