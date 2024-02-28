Farmington senior named DAR ‘Good Citizen’

FAYETTEVILLE – A Farmington High senior is the 2024 recipient of the Good Citizen Award for the Marion Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Farmington High staff named Jacob Spillars as the school's Good Citizen Award because of his "enduring example of good citizenship in the community," according to a post on the high school's Facebook page.

Students selected as Good Citizens for their schools were invited to submit their information to the Marion Chapter and challenged to write an essay on the topic, "Our American Heritage & Our Responsibility to Preserving it." Each student was asked to write about the civic duties, activities and behaviors that are important to the shaping of the America the student hopes to experience.

Three independent judges reviewed resumes and essays submitted by eight students selected as DAR Good Citizens by their teachers and peers. Only one student per year may be honored as a school's Good Citizen.

Spillars, who had the highest score on the required rubric, won the essay competition and was then honored as Marion Chapter's Good Citizen. His essay now will compete on the state level.

All the students were recognized and introduced as DAR Good Citizens during a ceremony at Shiloh Museum in Springdale.

In addition to Spillars, other Good Citizens who participated in the essay contest were Ammalea Jalynn Barenberg of Lincoln High, Matthew Dean Whisenhunt of Greenland High and Mayciee Faylynn Dawdy, Haas Hall Academy.

Other Good Citizen winners in the area who were unable to attend the ceremony were Mia Joann Roy, Prairie Grove High; Ian Reed Fraser, Shiloh Christian High School; Dane Lincoln Spurlock, Huntsville High; Braden Paul Sprague, Har-Ber High.

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. This award recognizes and rewards high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership; and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.

This program is only open to students whose schools are accredited and in good standing with their state board of education.