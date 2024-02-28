Forensic Audit: Farmington 56, Morrilton 25

Shout it from the rooftops.

A forensic audit of Farmington's 56-25 victory over Morrilton in the 4A North Regional championship at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena Saturday flashes like light in a long, dark tunnel.

Examined within a proper context, this girls basketball game spells some of the best hope for Americans since the 2020 presidential election and a rogue administration opened the border to millions of illegal aliens.

As the nation reels over Thursday's murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia, killed while out for a jog and an illegal alien charged with her death, hope rises from the individual and collective efforts of a high school girls basketball team that was battered and bruised, yet came out triumphant by holding the Lady Devil Dogs, who represent an opponent, not an adversary and there is a distinction, without a field goal for the entire second half and last 3:15 of the second quarter.

That's 19 minutes and 15 seconds.

In 35 plus years of covering high school basketball since 1986 this is the first time I've ever witnessed an elite level defense so effective for virtually the entire game against a quality opponent having size, shooters and brutality at this stage of the season.

The Lady Devil Dogs entered the contest with 29 straight wins after dropping their season-opener to Class 5A Harrison, 41-37, on Nov. 6, 2023. They also started a trio of 6-footers across the front line, Johnna Brockman, Jennifer Hartman and Jessi Hunt. If nothing else, logic would seem to indicate one of those triple towers might score on a rebound, but like St. Paul stated in Acts 20:25, "None of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy."

"Hats off to our kids. I'm going to tell you: The effort they put out in the second half was phenomenal. I knew they were doing a great job defensively, but it's more than just guarding them. It's keeping them off the glass, too," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Out of the 32 minutes of action, Morrilton went without a field goal for 25:40. The Lady Cardinals held the Lady Devil Dogs without a basket for the first 3:45 of the first quarter as they took an 11-0 lead on Zoey Bersher's 3-point shot.

After Morrilton rallied with 10 unanswered points capped by Sophia Wahmund's triple, the Lady Cardinals held Morrilton scoreless for the last 1:04 of the quarter to maintain a 12-10 lead, followed by a 1:36 blanket of the Lady Devil Dogs to begin the second quarter.

Time and time again the Lady Cardinals picked themselves off the hardwood after being laid flat by the sheer violent style of play employed by Morrilton. They got back up, did their job and took their game up a notch.

For a good part of the game well into second half, fans wondered aloud whether the referees would enforce the rules and maintain player safety, which is supposed to be one of their top priorities.

Farmington senior point-guard Reese Shirey twice used a crossover dribble in traffic to transition the ball to her left hand and convert a layup on the break, scoring 4 straight points to open up a 30-20 lead for the Lady Cardinals in the third quarter.

On the next trip down she got leveled and did a face plant, then laid face down on the court writhing in pain. No foul was called, which resembles the problems with our elections. The rules keepers haven't been doing their job and enforcing the rules.

Also, government's not been happy with citizens exercising their Constitutional Right to "Petition the Government for a Redress of Grievances," and that played out with the referees making a Farmington fan leave 11 seconds later when a foul was called against Kaycee McCumber, the third team foul assessed against the Lady Cardinals midway through the third quarter with no team fouls showing for Morrilton.

To the referees' credit they finally began calling fouls against the Lady Devil Dogs.

McCumber deflected the ball and chased it down in the back court only to have Brockman sharply undercut her. That foul was called as was another on Hunt with McCumber attempting a shot in the paint. Undaunted, McCumber stepped up to the charity line and made both free throws.

Farmington threw a full-court press at Morrilton on the inbounds play and before they could get the pass in, Brockman was called for an offensive foul after sending Hannah Moss crashing to the floor.

Moss shook that off and busted a 3-pointer less than two minutes later.

Morrilton's only point of the third came on Aubrey Henderson's free throw at the 1:09 mark of the third quarter. Farmington added a pair of Marin Adams' free throws and Morgan Uher's trifecta to stretch its lead to 44-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Brockman sat a long while with foul trouble, but even when she returned the Lady Devil Dogs couldn't buy a basket and managed only four free throws (all by Brockman) in the fourth quarter.

Farmington won its last regional championship before moving to 5A next year and hosts the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament this week. The Lady Cardinals have a first-round bye and begin play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday's 4 p.m. game between Arkadelphia and Clinton.

From a forensic audit standpoint the fact that a high school girls basketball team working together functioning as a cohesive unit in the face of violence and stiff opposition took their defense to an elite level carrying out the game plan and blanketed a quality opponent for much of the game -- which translates that Americans concerned about preserving our future and freedoms as a nation can attain a similar desired outcome, that of victory while minimizing damage, this achieved through persistent prayer, wise emergency management and faith while refusing to walk in fear or be intimidated.

2 Kings 20:32-33 provides a faith blueprint for preservation.

Therefore thus saith the Lord concerning the king of Assyria, He shall not come into this city, nor shoot an arrow there, nor come before it with shield, nor cast a bank against it.

By the way that he came, by the same shall he return, and shall not come into this city, saith the Lord.

For I will defend this city, to save it, for mine own sake, and for my servant David's sake.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The Farmington varsity girls basketball team poses with its newly-won 4A North Regional championship trophy and tournament bracket after defeating 4A-4 No. 1 seed Morrilton, 56-25, Saturday at Pea Ridge. The Lady Cardinals host the Class 4A State basketball tournament this week at Cardinal Arena. They begin play on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday's first-round game between Arkadelphia and Clinton.

