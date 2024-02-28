Free to be

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Amy Melton, a volunteer with Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation, opened the box to release a Red-Shouldered Hawk to the wild Sunday, Feb. 25 at Creekside Park in Farmington. The injured bird was found in Farmington and taken to the bird rehabilitation on Dec. 18, 2023. Dr. Emily Warman, a veterinarian with Northsong, talked about the non-profit organization and the hawk's care with about 25-30 adults and children gathered at the park's small pavilion. A Red-Shouldered Hawk is released to the wild Sunday at Creekside Park in Farmington. 0 Article Views Remaining Empower your community, champion local journalism! BE INFORMED FOR $1