Frenetic rebounding spurs Cards into state

PEA RIDGE -- Fountain Lake was hot for a quarter but couldn't keep Farmington from pounding the offensive glass as the Cardinals secured a state berth with a 74-50 win last Wednesday.

Layne Taylor finished with 28 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists, while Jaxon Berry's 14 rebounds led to many of his 24 points.

"Jaxon Berry just killed the boards that night and he did a phenomenal job of pursuing boards. He's the main reason that we had success," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Maddux Teeter added 12 points and 6 rebounds, while Mason Simpson also had 6 rebounds to go with 3 points. Cameron Crisman had 2 points and 4 boards to contribute to the rebounding effort.

"Our plan was to go try to bully them on the boards and we had 22 offensive rebounds that night." Johnny Taylor said.

Layne Taylor got creative with his shot selection against the Devil Dogs' defense.

"They were kind of playing me 1-on-1 'cause we have good guys around me who can shoot it. I knew going in it was going to be like that. Their coach said something on the broadcast Thursday night how good we could shoot it so I kind of figured it might be a little hugged up," Layne Taylor said.

The Cardinals took the No. 1 seed from the 4A-1 Conference into the tournament facing Fountain Lake, No. 4 seed from the 4A-4, in the first-round of the 4A North Regional boys basketball tournament at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena.

Farmington endured a 12-0 Fountain Lake run capped by a three straight triples that cut the lead to 27-20 on a Willis Clem trey with 4:41 left in the first half. Berry ended a 3:13 Cardinal scoring drought by working the offensive glass and scoring on his own miss.

Fountain Lake hit another three, slashing the lead to six.

The Cardinals countered by engineering a 14-6 run over the latter half of the second quarter. Layne Taylor buried a trifecta after missing the initial shot on the possession and getting the ball back again when his teammates got the rebound.

Willis answered at the other end and again made a three.

Farmington was living on second chance shots at that juncture. An offensive rebound was tipped into the hands of Berry and he spotted up for a 3-ball from the wing.

"I knew they were under-sized. Coach harped on it and said that nobody could stop me on the glass so I just attacked the glass and got every board that I could and just contributed in every way that I could," Berry said.

The Cardinals got a stop but were careless with the ball and Ozark got its sixth trey of the quarter to go down, staying within 35-29.

Farmington scored the last eight points of the half to regain momentum. Layne Taylor drove to the basket twice, scoring a layup and converting two free throws on the next trip. The surge gave the Cardinals a 43-29 lead at intermission.

"I started trying to get in the lane and as they started to double off Sam Kirkman in the second quarter, he started making shots. Jaxon Berry got going a little bit and Maddox Teeter hit some shots," Layne Taylor said. "We're really hard to guard whenever our guys are making shots and I'm getting in the lane so that was kind of our focus. We were trying to get paint touches."

Farmington's defense on the perimeter improved considerably in the third quarter with the Cardinals holding Fountain Lake to six points to assume a 59-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cobras scored the first two buckets of the fourth and Clem added a 3-pointer after Berry scored with a floater for the Cardinals. Teeter then connected on back-to-back trifectas, stretching the lead to 67-44 with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter.

With the win Farmington advanced to Friday's regional semifinal and punched its ticket to the Class 4A State Tournament, which the Cardinals host this week at Cardinal Arena.

Willis and Wyatt Clem each scored 13 points for Fountain Lake while Dillon Dettmering added 11.

Farmington 74, Fountain Lake 52

Fountain Lake^8^21^6^17^--^52

Farmington^24^19^16^15^--^74

Farmington (31-2): Layne Taylor 10 6-7 28, Jaxon Berry 11 1-2 24, Maddox Teeter 4 0-0 12, Mason Simpson 1 0-0 3, Ethan Kennedy 0 3-4 3, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 2, Sam Kirkman 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 10-13 74.

Fountain Lake (26-5): Individual scoring totals not available.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Teeter 4, L. Taylor 2, Berry, Simpson). Fountain Lake 8.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington senior Layne Taylor rotates over to guard Fountain Lake sophomore Treyton Grey. The Cardinals defeated the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington senior got three shots on a single possession, missing two 3-point attempts before trying a reverse layup. The Cardinals pounded the offensive glass, gleaning many second and third chances on the way to defeating the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington senior Jaxon Berry scored 24 points and yanked down 14 rebounds to help the Cardinals beat the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge. The win secured a state tournament berth for Farmington and advanced the Cardinals into Friday's regional semifinals.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington senior Layne Taylor applies backspin on the ball while making a layup. Layne Taylor had 28 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists to lead Cardinals past Fountain Lake 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington senior Layne Taylor gets to the rack. Layne Taylor scored 28 points as the Cardinals defeated the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge to punch their ticket to state and advance to Friday's regional semifinal.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington senior Jaxon Berry played tough all night, scoring 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to power the Cardinals to a win over the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge. The victory loomed large, sealing a state tournament berth and sending Farmington into the regional semifinals on Friday.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor discusses shot selection with his son, senior Layne Taylor. The Cardinals defeated the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington senior Mason Simpson battles for a rebound. Simpson had 3 points and 6 rebounds helping the Cardinals beat the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington coach Johnny Taylor wipes his brow during the heat of action as the Cardinals defeated the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Farmington junior Maddox Teeter made four 3-pointers, scoring 12 points and getting 6 rebounds to help the Cardinals defeat the Fountain Lake Cobras 74-50 Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.

