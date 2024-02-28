Lady Cardinals punch state ticket

PEA RIDGE -- Farmington coach Brad Johnson rates first-round regional games as one of the most important contests of a season and the Lady Cardinals took care of business beating Ozark 67-37.

Farmington, No. 1 seed from the 4A-1, needed a win to clinch a state tournament berth in its bid to qualify for a school-record five straight Class 4A State Finals, while a loss would have ended the season.

The defending state champions didn't give Ozark, No. 4 seed from the 4A-4, any chance to get its footing in the first-round of the 4A North Regional girls basketball tournament at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

"I think every coach who has a regional tournament in that type of format will tell you that game is the toughest game of the year just because it's a brand new season. Everybody is equal. It's a lose, go home or win and keep going mentality," Johnson said.

He said the key was to focus on the things that they could control and go in and try to play their best basketball and continue to try to improve. Johnson and his staff harped on that leading up to the post season tournaments.

"We try to elevate our practices again and really see if we can take it to another level, but knew there was a challenge waiting in front of us. That league down there was a good league, too. We drew Ozark and that's a storied program with a 10-year head coach in Brett Nagel. He's done an outstanding job, so we knew we had our work cut out for us, but we came in looking forward to the challenge," Johnson said.

Senior point-guard Reese Shirey stroked a trio of treys and scored a game-high 19 points helping the defending state champions jump out to a 20-9 first quarter lead. Shirey lit up the Lady Hillbillies for 10 points in a 2:08 span beginning with a steal and layup with 3:37 remaining in the first period.

Riley Potts-Hester had a putback for Ozark to make the score 12-6 but Shirey drilled a trey on Zoey Bershers' kickout, then hit a pullup to polish off a fast break and connected on another triple when Bershers passed the ball to her from the wing.

Farmington led 40-18 at the half, then junior Morgan Uher showed her stuff coming off the bench in the latter half of the third quarter when she busted a trio of 3-pointers in just over a minute to push the Lady Cardinals' lead out to 59-31 at the close of the third quarter.

"When we're getting that kind of quality minutes and the depth that we have it makes us a tough out," Johnson said.

The Lady Cardinals dishearten opponents by erasing shots with multiple defenders coming from different angles, challenging shots, getting out on the perimeter to block 3-point attempts and clogging up the middle. That relentless pursuit of denial on the defensive end of the court takes something away when a team works hard to get a shot only to watch it get blasted.

"We hope that it changes momentum. One of the things that we challenged our kids [going into postseason] was to not allow a possession where something wasn't contested and contest everything, contest drives, contest shots and do it fundamentally," Johnson said. "We're not going to go in there and really swing at things, but contest them at the rim, make sure our close-outs are good so we're contesting them on the perimeter."

Blocking shots is only facet of defense. Throughout the season the Lady Cardinals have played tough physically on defense while laboring at being fundamentally sound. Their help defense and ability to recover quickly catches opponents off-guard.

'[If] they put it on the floor, they're going to have to drive through contested and jammed-up lanes," Johnson said. "It was a lot of fun. When they defend as a unit like that it's a lot of fun as a coach and I take a lot of pride in watching them do it."

Zoey Bershers added 13 points, Uher 12 and McCumber 11 for Farmington, which advanced to Friday's semifinal game against the winner of Thursday's game between Dardanelle and Prairie Grove.

Ella Ree scored 11 points to pace Ozark.

Farmington 67, Ozark 37

Ozark^9^9^13^6 --^37

Farmington^20^20^19^8^--^67

Farmington (32-1, 14-0): Reese Shirey 7 2-2 19, Zoey Bershers 5 2-2 13, Morgan Uher 4 0-0 12, Kaycee McCumber 4 3-4 11, Marin Adams 4 0-0 8, J'Myra London 2 0-0 4, Gabby McBurnett 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-8 67.

Ozark (13-17): Ella Ree 4 0-0 11, Lauren Bailie 3 2-4 9, Riley Potts-Hester 4 0-0 8, Sydney Herriage 1 1-2 3, Brooklyn Akers 1 0-0 3, Rylee Satterfield 1 0-0 2, Emily Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 4-8 37.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Uher 4, Shirey 3, Bershers). Ozark 5 (Ree 3, Bailie, Akers).

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Farmington Lady Cardinals defeated the Ozark Hillbillies 67-37 Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2024, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Farmington Lady Cardinals defeated the Ozark Hillbillies 67-37 Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2024, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Farmington Lady Cardinals defeated the Ozark Hillbillies 67-37 Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2024, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Farmington Lady Cardinals defeated the Ozark Hillbillies 67-37 Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2024, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Farmington Lady Cardinals defeated the Ozark Hillbillies 67-37 Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2024, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Farmington Lady Cardinals defeated the Ozark Hillbillies 67-37 Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2024, in the Regional Tournament in Pea Ridge.

