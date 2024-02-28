Perimeter defense, rebounding keys Farmington semifinal win

PEA RIDGE -- Farmington coach Brad Johnson faced his hometown and led the Lady Cardinals to victory over Dardanelle, two days after the Lady Sand Lizards shot the lights out against Prairie Grove.

The defending state champions effectively contained Dardanelle, No. 2 seed from the 4A-4, while winning 61-29 in the 4A North Regional girls basketball late semifinal at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena on Friday.

Johnson's best friend and high school basketball teammate, O.J. Woods, explained the dilemma of watching Johnson coach against his hometown. Woods still lives in Dardanelle.

"I say this, blood's thicker than water, so he's blood, he's blood. I wear this [Cardinal ball cap], but every once in awhile, you know, the heart still comes and that lizard comes out of me. It's in me still," Woods said, while pulling up his hoodie to reveal a Dardanelle Sand Lizards' t-shirt underneath."But this was easy, though. It was girls tonight. Now, in the boys game like last year, I'm rooting for my lizards."

Woods calls Johnson one of the best friends he's ever had and is proud of him.

Kaycee McCumber scored 16 points to lead a trio of Lady Cardinals including Marin Adams (14) and Zoey Bershers (11) in double figures. A 19-8 second quarter run transformed a 12-5 first quarter lead into a 31-13 halftime cushion. The Lady Cardinals were up 46-26 after three quarters and reeled off 13 straight points to activate the sportsmanship rule with the running clock in effect for the final 2:27.

Dardanelle sophomores Jakayla Walker (7) and Stevie Tanner (3) combined for 10 total 3-pointers and 40 points against Prairie Grove. In that game both Walker and Tanner hit threes from way outside, some only steps across the half-court line, but Farmington held Dardanelle to 5 points in the first period, 8 points in the second period and 3 points in the fourth quarter.

"They've got three really good guards and they're experienced. They play older than what they are I'd say. Those two are sophomores, but they play with so much moxie, utilizing screens and changing directions. Their screeners are sound. They're very well coached. You can't give them any space," Johnson said.

Farmington didn't let the Lady Sand Lizards get going and even with reserves in allowed no points beyond Tanner's stepback three that came with 7:36 to play in the fourth quarter.

"It was a lot of work on some kids like Hannah Moss, Reese Shirey, Marin Adams, J'Myra London and Morgan Uher came in off the bench. Those [Dardanelle] kids are a load. We ended up expending a lot of energy trying to take them off the [3-point] line. It was a tough defend, but overall our kids did well," Johnson said.

Rebounding was also a factor. The Lady Sand Lizards didn't find open looks with defenders out of position by getting offensive rebounds. Johnson said that was another area of emphasis.

"The other thing that you can't do is give them a lot of second chance opportunities. They're not very big, but they're ferocious rebounders. There was a couple of times where they got extra possessions, but for the most part we were sound on the defensive end," Johnson said.

Farmington dictated a fast tempo, which disrupted Dardanelle's timing and took them out of rhythm.

"We did a really good job of getting our defensive rebound quickly and then pushing out in transition. We had some turnovers and things like that, but ultimately we wanted the pace to go up and down. I thought we did a good job with that," Johnson said.

Karlie Cursh had 13 points for Dardanelle (21-8).

Farmington 61, Dardanelle 29

Dardanelle^5^8^13^3 --^29

Farmington^12^19^15^15^--^61

Farmington (33-1, 14-0): Kaycee McCumber 6 4-5 16, Marin Adams 5 4-4 14, Zoey Bershers 4 1-2 11, J'Myra London 1 4-4 6, Hannah Moss 3 0-0 6, Reese Shirey 1 2-2 4, Gabby McBurnett 0 3-4 3, Morgan Uher 0 1-2 1 . Totals 20 19-23 61.

Dardanelle (21-8): Karlie Cursh 4 2-4 13, Jakayla Walker 2 0-0 5, Stevie Tanner 1 1-2 4, Karlie Vazquez 2 0-0 5, Jayden Vazquez 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-0 29.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 2 (Bershers 2). Dardanelle 6 (Cursh 3, Walker, Tanner, K. Vazquez).