PG boys’ season ends in 55-37 loss to Subiaco

PEA RIDGE -- Cole McGarrah knocked down a pair of deep 3-pointers, helping the Tigers stay close early then came an extended drought and Prairie Grove lost 55-37 to Subiaco Academy.

The Trojans, No. 1 seed from the 4A-4, eliminated Prairie Grove, No. 4 seed from the 4A-1, in the first round of the 4A North Regional boys basketball tournament at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Tigers (11-20) were within 12-11 at the end of the first quarter but struggled to score against an opponent proficient at blocking shots and went without a field goal for more than 14 minutes, a scoring drought which spanned the entire second and third quarters.

Once the game got away, Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston substituted as many players as possible, particularly his seniors as the loss marked the end of Steve Edmiston's three-year coaching role with his son, Cole Edmiston, a Prairie Grove senior who played varsity since his sophomore year.

A controversial foul charged to Jace Edwards, who wasn't close to the play but was tagged with his third foul that came with just over three-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, factored into the game.

McGarrah busted his third 3-pointer with 6:08 to play in the second quarter, which kept the Tigers within 16-14. They wouldn't find the hoop again until Cole Edmiston's tip-in at the 2:06 mark of the third quarter.

Subiaco (28-1) outscored the Tigers 35-11 over the middle two quarters, leading 26-16 halftime and 47-22 at the end of the third quarter.

Prairie forged an 8-0 run over the first 2:11 of the fourth. Cole Edmiston and Edwards combined to make 4 of 4 free throws, McGarrah scored on a nifty spin move and Cole Edmiston banked a shot in. That prompted a Subiaco time-out. When play resumed senior Cole Ashley scored on a nice feed from Cole Edmiston to make it 47-32 at the 4:22 mark of the fourth but the Tigers couldn't get any closer.

Tayshaun Wallace topped the Trojans with 19 points as Subiaco advanced into Friday's early semifinal against the winner of Thursday's Pea Ridge-Ozark game. Barrett Newton scored 14 and Eli Roker added 10 for the Trojans.

McGarrah scored 17 for Prairie Grove.

Subiaco Academy 55, Prairie Grove 37

Prairie Grove^11^5^6^15^--^37

Subiaco Academy^12^14^21^8^--^55

Subiaco Academy (28-1): Tayshaun Wallace 14, Barrett Newton 14, Eli Roker 10, Nikdai Saunders 8, Darian Rolle 7, Greg Martin 2. Totals 24 7-9 55.

Prairie Grove (11-20): Cole McGarrah 5 4-4 17, Jace Edwards 2 2-2 8, Cole Edmiston 2 2-2 6, Isaac Moss 1 1-1 3, Cole Ashley 1 0-0 2, Blake Coughran 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 10-12 37.

3-Point Goals -- Subiaco Academy 0. Prairie Grove 5 (McGarrah 3, Edwards 2).