Prairie Grove senior wins history essay contest

SPRINGDALE - Olivia Thompson, a 12th grader at Prairie Grove High School, won first place in the recent American history essay contest sponsored by the Marion Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Feb. 10.

The 2023-2024 Essay Title for 9th-12th graders was "Patriots of the American Revolution."

Each participant selected a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783) and discussed how the person influenced the course of the American Revolution and contributed to the founding of a new nation. Figures selected could have been any person, whether a well-known figure or an everyday man, woman, or child who supported the American Revolution in ways large or small.

Thompson's award-winning essay also competed at the state level and won 1st place in state, according to the NSDAR Press Release.

Each year, a selected topic for use during the academic year is announced, and contest instructions are published online and sent to schools by participating DAR chapters. Essays are judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, and neatness.

The essay title for 2023-24 is "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

Here are details for students wanting to submit essays for this contest: On May 14, 1897, John Philip Sousa played his new march, "The Stars and Stripes Forever." This song would become the national march of the United States on December 11, 1987. Imagine it is 1897 and you are a newspaper reporter for The Philadelphia Times. Students were asked to imagine being asked by their newspaper editor to write an article about the new song performed that day. The article needs to talk about Sousa's life and the story behind the song. It is the first performance of the song, so make sure your article includes thoughts about the music and how the audience reacts to what was seen and heard that day.