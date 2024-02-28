School board looks at costs/financing for new facilities

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Charles Tullis, a junior in the Prairie Grove High School band, plays an excerpt from Carl Nielsen's Flute Concerto during the Feb. 20 school board meeting. This is the second year that Tullis has made 1st chair flutist for the All-State Band. Other band students who made All-State also were recognized at the meeting, Oliver Ramey, 2nd tenor saxophone in jazz band and William Russell, 1st alto sax in jazz band. PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove School Board considered on Feb. 20 three options for new facilities that range in cost from $17 million to $24 million but decided to think on it before making a decision. Already a subscriber? Log in!