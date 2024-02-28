What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

CANE HILL

CANE HILL KITE FESTIVAL

The Cane Hill Kite Festival will be held Saturday, March 9 at Springhill Ranch. It starts at noon and continues until about 5 p.m. Entry fee is $1 for kids, $2 for adults. It is free to park and watch. Military families, (active or retired) also can fly their kites free of charge. Concessions will be available. The ranch is directly across from Cane Hill Post Office on Highway 45.

FARMINGTON

JIGSAW PUZZLE TOURNAMENT

Farmington Public Library will have a Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9. Teams of two will be assigned a new, unopened 500-piece puzzle. Timers start at 11 a.m., participants should arrive by 10:45 a.m. Space is limited. For more information, call the library at 479-267-2674.

PRAIRIE GROVE

FRIENDS OF LIBRARY BOOK SALE

Friends of Prairie Grove Library will have a "Buy One Get One Free" book sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 16. All the books you can put in a bag for $1 or a box for $3, then get a second bag or box of books free. There will be a variety of genres at the sale

SPRINGDALE

EMBROIDERS GUILD MEETING

The Bella Vista Chapter (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets monthly in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus, 121 W. Huntsville Ave, Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; we welcome anyone interested in participating in needlework activities. The next meeting, March 16, 2024, will feature an embroidery project, the "Country Garden Stocking," by designer Posy Lough. A kit will be available for purchase. Feel free to bring your own stitching project, if you prefer. Please visit bellavistaega.org for additional information about the chapter.