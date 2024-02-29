Obituary: Phyllis Adams

Phyllis Joan Moody Adams, age 81, a resident of Lowell, previously of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born July 14, 1942, in Prairie Grove, the daughter of Jacob Guy and Lillie Pearl (Watson) Moody.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley Maxine Reed; and her daughter, Angela.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracey Bitner and husband Dean of Lowell; two grandchildren, Chelcey Lundquist and husband Mikey of Gravette; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. No graveside service will be held. Phyllis' favorite color was red, and in her memory, her family requests that you wear red to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 N.E. Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Pallbearers will be Dean Bitner, Mikey Lundquist, Jackson Bitner, Mike Schrader, Preston Schrader and Scott Wood.

