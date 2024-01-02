Obituary: Terry Martin

Terry G. Martin, 62, of Prairie Grove, passed away Dec. 27, 2023.

He was born in Clarksdale, Miss. He served our country in the U.S. Army for 12 years then worked in the medical field and in management positions.

Terry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing Wurm, listening to music and spoiling his dog, Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Lee Martin and Lillie May Martin; siblings, Jackie Manes, Catherine Pruitt, Ivan Martin and Johnny Martin; and best friend, Allen Bradbury.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle "Marty" Martin; daughter, Amanda Maccree (Shaun); son, Terry Lee Martin; grandchildren, Hunter, Dakota and Madison Maccree; sisters, Lurline Johnson, Mary Sudduth and Dixie Martin; nephews, Gary, Keith and Dale Sudduth; and close friend, Debbie Rictor (Loren).

Terry has given the gift of life to others through organ donation by Genesis Legacy of Life.



