Obituary: Ardith Lemons





Ardith Mildred (Littleton) Lemons, beloved daughter of Bernice Mildred (Stump) Littleton and Roy Vernie Littleton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 26, 2023, in Little Rock. She was born July 21, 1934, in Vamoose, Okla.

Ardith and her family moved to California when she was around 9 years old. She graduated high school in Morgan Hill, Calif. Ardith met her husband, Doyle Lemons, who was in the Navy, at his aunt's restaurant, where Ardith worked as a waitress. They fell in love and were married on Feb. 20, 1953. They were married for 59 years when Doyle passed. She was a military wife who raised four daughters and found time to foster babies that were given up for adoption. After Doyle retired, they moved to Arkansas, where she worked at a moving company in Fayetteville. She and Doyle then moved out to the country on a farm on the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. Ardith began working for Stilwell Foods (Flowers Industries) and then went to work for State Farm Insurance in Stilwell. After retiring, she cooked for the resident boys and staff at Teen Challenge in Morrow.

Ardith was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and raised her children in a Christian home. She played the piano/organ for the congregations and loved leading and teaching the youth of the church. In Ardith and Doyle's retirement years, they became faithful members of Faith Tabernacle Church in Stilwell.

Ardith's passions were her family, church, cooking, sewing, reading, word search puzzles, and caring for others. She is loved by her family and friends and was the rock in her family. Her love and compassion for family will be dearly missed. Ardith worked hard in this life and now it is time for her to rest in peace with the Lord.

Ardith was preceded in death by her loving husband, Doyle Lemons, and her parents, Roy V. and B. Mildred Littleton.

She is survived by her sister, Thelma Genser; her brother, Roy Dan Littleton; four daughters, Phyllis and husband Larry Meyer, Glenda Lemons, Sharon Lemons, and Kathleen and husband Kevin Kreeger; seven grandchildren, Kristopher Valenzuela, Kari Valenzuela, Adrienne Trammel, Nathaniel Meyer, Morgan Meyer, Erika Stokes and Alexandra Kreeger; and three great-grandchildren, Shyenne and husband Erik Ramirez, Hunter Stokes and Marshall Stokes.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Faith Tabernacle Church in Stilwell with burial to follow at Dutch Mills Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Charles Crozier.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hart Funeral Home in Stillwell.



