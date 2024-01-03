Cane Hill tree

Submitted photo The Cane Hill Christmas tree will continue to be lit evenings through Jan. 6, the Feast of Three Kings. This is the last year the tree will be decorated with traditional lights, according to TA Sampson, because someone has stepped forward and offered to purchase LED lights for the tree next year. The history of the tree goes back to 2001, and in 2008, arrangements were made to bring in a permanent Cane Hill Christmas tree. The tree can be seen on Highway 45 going through Cane Hill.

