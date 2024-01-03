Farmington sweeps PG

FARMINGTON -- Farmington stretched its winning streak to nine straight games in girls basketball with a 56-17 home court win over Prairie Grove on Dec. 21. Farmington's twin towers, Zoey Bershers (6-3) and Kaycee McCumber (6-1) scored 12 points apiece for Farmington (16-1, 3-0 4A-1), which led 16-2 after the first quarter and 39-7 at halftime. Marin Adams and Reese Shirey each scored 10 points for the Lady Cardinals.

Lexie Henry led the Lady Tigers by scoring 11 points.

Farmington 56, Prairie Grove 17

Prairie Grove^2^5^6^5 --^17

Farmington^16^23^15^2^--^56

Farmington (16-1, 3-0): Zoey Bershers 12, Kaycee McCumber 12, Reese Shirey 10, Marin Adams 10, Hannah Moss 5, J'Myra London 4, Gabby McBurnett 3.

Prairie Grove (8-4, 1-2): Lexie Henry 11, Hope Kidd 2, K.K. Dreves 2 Bella Barnes 2.

BOYS

In the boys game Farmington raced past Prairie Grove 82-29. Layne Taylor provided 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for Farmington (14-2, 3-0 4A-1). Sam Kirkman scored 13 points, Jaxon Berry 11 and Maddox Teeter 10 for the Cardinals.

Both Prairie Grove teams were scheduled to play in Bank OZK Classic at Booneville beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27 prior to New Year's Day.

GIRLS

GAME 1 Lavaca vs. Paris

GAME 2 Atkins vs. County Line

GAME 3 Prairie Grove vs. Johnson Co. Westside

GAME 4 Ozark vs. Booneville

BOYS

GAME 1 Shiloh Christian vs. Paris

GAME 2 Lavaca at Atkins

GAME 3 Prairie Grove vs. County Line

GAME 4 Ozark vs. Johnson Co. Westside