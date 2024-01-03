Farmington teams win holiday games

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Farmington girls basketball team opened the Ultimate Invitational at Mountain Home on Wednesday, Dec. 27 with a 67-49 victory over Mammoth Spring.

Marin Adams' 15 points allowed Farmington (17-1) to pull away after a close tussle in the first half. J'Myra London added 12 points for the Lady Cardinals. Brynn Washam had 20 points and Adrianna Corbett followed with 12 points and 8 rebounds for Mammoth Spring (18-4).

Farmington 67, Mammoth Spring 49

Farmington^14^18^20^15^--^67

Mammoth Spring^10^16^12^11 --^49

Mammoth Spring (18-4, 5-0): Brynn Washam 18 Adrianna Corbett 14, Young 6, M. Corbett 5, Tyson 5, Robbins 1.

Farmington (17-1, 3-0): Marin Adams 15, J'Myra London 12, Kaycee McCumber 10, Hannah Moss 8, Reese Shirey 7, Zoey Bershers 6, Madi Young 3.

In other tournament first round games Cabot defeated Salem, 55-42. Marleigh Sellars scored 23 points for Salem (10-4) in its loss to the Lady Panthers. Allie Smith contributed six points for the Lady Greyhounds.

Tourney host, Mountain Home beat Paragould 49-20. Jayla Yonkers came up with 14 points in a first-round victory for Mountain Home (10-4). Laykin Moore finished with 10 points for the Lady Bombers.

Dumas outscored Flippin 47-41. Kendri Broughton dropped 24 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as Dumas (14-2) slipped by the Lady Bobcats. Steph Steen and Ziyaun McKinzie both scored seven points for the Lady Bobcats.

BOYS

Farmington's boys team began the Ultimate auto group tournament at Mountain Home by running away from Cotter, 78-27, on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Jaxon Berry did plenty of damage with 17 points as Farmington (15-2) dominated. Layne Taylor added 16 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists for the Cardinals. Kolby Wood scored eight points for Cotter (7-13).

NOTE: The remainder of the tournament was played after an early holiday deadline.