Farmington Track And Field School Records

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2022 graduate Micah Grusing excelled in both cross country in the fall as well as track and field in the spring at Farmington. Grusing signed a national letter of intent to compete in distance running for Northwest Arkansas Community College, of Bentonville, near the end of his senior year on April 13, 2022, at Cardinal Arena. He placed seventh in the 3200 meter run at state with a time of 10:20.45 on May 3, 2022, at Harrison and 20th at the Class 4A State cross country meet at Hot Springs on Nov. 5, 2021.