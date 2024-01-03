Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader' Amanda Wells of Farmington, a realtor with Collier and Associates, is a regular at line dancing on Tuesdays at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 340 W. Main St. The exercise is open to all ages for a $2 donation at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Other exercise classes at the senior center are core/balance with mats, 9 a.m. Wednesdays, and strength/stretch with chairs, 9 a.m. Fridays. Let's go dancin' Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Lorri Lasse of Farmington (left) and Zita Henry of Prairie Grove participate in line dancing at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center. The class, open to all ages, is held 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays.