Obituary: Elizabeth Long





Elizabeth Ann Long, age 66, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2024, at her daughter's home in Lincoln.

She was the daughter of Clifford and Mabel "Virginia" (Bales) Cotner, born Nov. 11, 1957, in Briartown, Okla. She married David Long on Oct. 6, 1978, in Fayetteville; he survives.

Elizabeth enjoyed spending as much time as she possibly could with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Ginny Heck; two grandchildren, Eve Anderson and Delilah Heck; a brother, Jerry Daniels; and four sisters, Donna Lovett, Ronna Volk, Jackie Evans and Rebecca Bowman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only LLC in Springdale.



