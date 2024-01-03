Wolves model classic fast break sequence

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader
Lincoln junior Tre Campbell and Wolves' second-year head boys basketball coach Josh Ferrell watch as Siloam Springs players lose a fight with Lincoln sophomore Kayden Job during a scramble for a loose ball. Job, a 6-3 sophomore post, scored 15 points and controlled the defensive boards to propel the Wolves to a 61-51, nonconference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader
Lincoln players, senior forward Jace Birkes (left) and junior point-guard Tre Campbell, react as sophomore teammate Kayden Job comes out of a scramble for a loose ball and looks for an outlet while laying on his back with second-year Lincoln head boys basketball coach Josh Ferrell on his feet in front of the Wolves' bench.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader
Lincoln junior Tre Campbell (middle) dribbles the ball up court starting a fast break against Siloam Springs on the heels of taking an outlet pass from teammate Kayden Job (right), who dove headlong onto the floor and wrestled his way into possession of a loose ball, while senior Jace Birkes races to fill a wing. Lincoln defeated the Class 5A Panthers, 61-51, in a nonconference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader
Lincoln junior Tre Campbell looks to get into the middle of the court while dribbling the ball up-court against Siloam Springs as senior Jace Birkes (right) fills the left wing. Sophomore Kayden Job (left) created the transition opportunity by out-battling the Panthers for a loose ball during a nonconference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader
Lincoln junior Tre Campbell pushes the ball up court to lead a fast break against Siloam Springs after picking up an outlet pass from teammate Kayden Job (far left), who hustled to get back on his feet after winning a scramble for a loose ball. Job, a 6-3 sophomore post, scored 15 points to lead Wolves past the Class 5A Panthers, 61-51, in a nonconference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader
Lincoln junior Tre Campbell dishes off after forcing the defense to come out on him during a fast break against Siloam Springs. Campbell, a 5-11 junior point-guard, distributed the ball well and scored 10 points, one of four Wolves in double figures as Lincoln beat the Class 5A Panthers, 61-51, in nonconference boys basketball action in November.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader
Lincoln senior Jace Birkes shoots a layup at the end of a fast break against Siloam Springs. Birkes, a 6-0 senior forward, finished with 11 points, among four Wolves in double figures as Lincoln built a 56-28 lead over Class 5A Siloam Springs at the end of the third quarter on Nov. 21, 2023. The Panthers rallied against Lincoln reserves in the fourth quarter, but still lost, 61-51, in nonconference boys basketball at Wolfpack Arena.