Wolves model classic fast break sequence

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln senior Jace Birkes shoots a layup at the end of a fast break against Siloam Springs. Birkes, a 6-0 senior forward, finished with 11 points, among four Wolves in double figures as Lincoln built a 56-28 lead over Class 5A Siloam Springs at the end of the third quarter on Nov. 21, 2023. The Panthers rallied against Lincoln reserves in the fourth quarter, but still lost, 61-51, in nonconference boys basketball at Wolfpack Arena.

