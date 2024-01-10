City reminds drivers: follow the signs

PRAIRIE GROVE -- One-lane traffic, westbound only, on a section of Buchanan Street will continue several weeks while construction crews work on a major drainage improvement project in the downtown area.

Chuck Wiley, the city's director of public works, said workers with Brother's Construction of Van Buren have reported some vehicles traveling the wrong direction in the restricted section.

"If it gets too crazy, we'll have to block the road," Wiley said Friday. "It's a safety issue for the personnel."

Buchanan Street is open to one-lane traffic for vehicles traveling west from Kate Smith to Baggett. Anyone who wants to travel east must use a detour. Signs are posted so drivers will know where to go.

Wiley said some drivers are wanting to drive east for just a short stretch to get to the post office. However, anyone coming out of the post office or any other businesses in that section is required to turn left or west.

The drainage improvement project currently underway is Phase 2A of the downtown project and includes replacing water lines and installing new pipes to handle stormwater drainage. Brother's Construction was awarded the $4.45 million downtown project.

Wiley said the city hopes to advertise for bids for Phase 2B in March. This phase includes drainage improvements from Mock to Pittman. As part of the work, the street elevation will be brought up so it is more level with the sidewalks in the downtown area.