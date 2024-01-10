What’s Happening

PRAIRIE GROVE

SPINNING, LACE MAKING DEMONSTRATIONS

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have demonstrations of spilling and lace making from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Jan. 10. In this special showcase, local spinners will share how they craft fibers into yarn and lacemakers will exhibit the creation of handmade laces. Meet at the Latta Barn.

BOOTS & BADGES BLOOD DRIVE

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will sponsor a Prairie Grove Boots & Badges blood drive, a friendly competition between the fire department and police department, from noon to 6 p.m., Monday, January 15 at Prairie Grove High School, 500 N. Cole. Go to the center's website to schedule an appointment to give blood: https://www.cbco.org.

CIVIL WAR GENEALOGY WORKSHOP

PG Battlefield State Park will host a workshop on "Tracing your Civil War Genealogy" from 4-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27. Park staff will share different research methods to trace Civil War soldiers and their families. Tickets are $5 for ages 12 and up. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 24. Space is limited. To register, call or stop by the park, 846-2990.