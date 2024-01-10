FARMINGTON -- The January newsletter for Farmington Senior Center includes a handout with winter safety tips for seniors and how to navigate cold weather with ease.

Plummeting temperatures and hazardous weather conditions can be particularly challenging as people age. Prolonged exposure to extreme cold or one misstep on an icy sidewalk might mean a day in the emergency room, or worse.

Check out these cold weather safety tips for older adults:

Dress appropriately. People tend to lose body heat faster as they age. A big chill can turn into hypothermia before we even realize there is a problem. If you must go out into the cold, dress in layers. Multiple layers can insulate you better than one thick layer. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests an inner layer of wool, silk, or polypropylene which will hold more body heat than cotton.

We lose body heat quickly when the head and neck are bare, so remember to wear a hat and scarf. If it's snowy or sleeting, wear a waterproof coat or jacket. If your clothes get wet, or even damp, change them right away. Pay attention to your body. If you are feeling cold, head indoors to warm up.

Non-skid shoes. The first rule of winter safety. Those 4-inch stiletto heels - or whatever passes for heels these days - are off limits. If you are stepping out into nasty weather, only shoes with non-skid soles will do. Even with the proper foot attire, it's still best to wait until walkways are cleared. A slip and fall can happen in an instant and lead to a host of dangerous injuries with possible life-altering complications.

Keep the inside cozy. Keep your heat to at least 68-70 degrees F. To save on heating costs, close the vents and the doors to rooms you are not using. Keep the blinds and curtains closed to help insulate windows and keep heat from escaping.