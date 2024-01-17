Arvest Foundation gives to local schools

FAYETTEVILLE – Arvest Foundation in December donated $72,700 to area schools in southern Washington County for scholarships and school equipment. Of the total, $48,000 will be used for scholarships and $24,700 for school equipment.

The following donations were made to the schools:

Farmington schools: $1,000 general scholarship, $1,000 Junior Bank Board scholarship, $9,800 for welders to help with student welding certifications, $9,900 playground equipment for PreK program.

Lincoln schools: $1,000 general scholarship, $1,000 Junior Bank Board scholarship, $10,000 for vocational scholarships.

Prairie Grove schools: $1,000 general scholarship, $1,000 Junior Bank Board scholarship, $10,000 for vocational scholarships.

Greenland Schools: $1,000 general scholarship, $1,000 Junior Bank Board scholarship, $8,000 for vocational scholarships.

West Fork Schools: $1,000 general scholarship, $1,000 Junior Bank Board scholarship, $10,000 for vocational scholarships, $5,000 Mobile Library "Scoot the Reading Bus."

Of the total donations, $47,800 has been directed toward a focus on vocational training for students through scholarships and equipment. Farmington added a pre-kindergarten program this year and found that the playground equipment was not ideal for smaller children. The grant will be used to help get new equipment installed.

"We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support local schools' efforts to provide greater educational opportunities for their students," said Dax Moreton, community bank president. "This donation is just one of many we have made throughout the area. It demonstrates the foundation's ongoing commitment to education and to the children in the region."

