Being grateful

Photo submitted These kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "gratitude" -- (back, left) Evie Rogers, Jensen Mincks; (front, left) Jax Dean, Maddoc Spears, Davis Walton, Eden Reynolds. Not pictured, Caleb Alvarado.

Submitted photo These first graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "gratitude" -- (back, left) Leah Peden, Amelia Grubbs, Maxlynn Starr, Camilla Conrad; (front, left) Eva Edgington, Ellis O'Rourke, Avery Williams. Not pictured, Caden Wright and Juan Pablo Saldana Mireles.

Submitted photo These second-grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "gratitude" -- (left to right) Gus Stolzer, Brody Smith, Beckett Steele, Vivian Crigler, Cataleya Rojas, Gael Gonzalez. Not pictured, Sophia Pyle.

Submitted photo These third-grade students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "gratitude" -- (back, left) Sawyer Barnett, Kinsley Dersam, Zelda Harris, Madalyn Hixon; (front, left) Charleigh McCoy, Evelyn Brace, Mackenzie Holt. Not pictured, Michael Townsend.

