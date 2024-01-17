Bones of contention aplenty in PG’s conference loss

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Pea Ridge's 4A-1 Conference victory at Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 9 wielded bones of contention aplenty in a 57-49 game certain to figure prominently in the girls basketball standings.

Coming into the game Prairie Grove coach Scott Reed gave his team a mixed review, saying he's pleased with some things, while there are areas where improvement is needed. Prairie Grove (12-5, 2-3) dropped one game below .500 in the 4A-1 while Pea Ridge (12-8, 3-2) moved up on rung in the league.

"There's a couple of games out there I feel like we probably had a chance to win, and we didn't quite get it," Reed said.

This was one of those games, but the manner in which it was officiated tilted the playing floor, taking home court advantage away from the Lady Tigers.

Pea Ridge got clutch baskets late in the first quarter on Brooklyn Winn's shot clock beating 3-pointer and Amelia Dayberry's 15-footer just before halftime. Those five points factored in late with the Lady Blackhawks clawing out an 8-point road win.

Pea Ridge benefited from multiple controversial calls and no calls, several involving Makenna Ward, that went its way down the stretch at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena.

A potential 5-point swing occurred with 5:38 left in the fourth quarter when Ward, playing with three fouls, banged Prairie Grove's Lexie Henry knocking her to the hardwood on a drive into the paint. There was no call as the Lady Blackhawks cleared the rebound Gracie Davenport hit a three at the other end, so instead of Prairie Grove getting free throws and potentially closing within two points, Pea Ridge opened up an 8-point lead of 46-38.

Ward eventually drew her fourth foul on a Henry drive. Henry converted both free throws to slash Pea Ridge's lead to 51-44 with 2:18 to go. At the other end, Ward dribbled the ball off her leg and it went out of bounds in front of the Lady Blackhawks' bench, yet Pea Ridge retained possession and inbounded.

Things seemed to balance out with Prairie Grove center K.K. Dreves stealing the inbounds pass intended for Ward in the back court and taking the ball in for a layup that made it a 5-point game with the Lady Blackhawks nursing a 51-46 lead, but the controversy mounted.

Ward turned the ball over on offense and subbed out after committing back-to-back turnovers. Without the shot-blocker in the lineup, Henry drove into the teeth of Pea Ridge's defense, drawing a lot of contact but no foul on a play that could have made it a one possession game. Konkler controlled the rebound for the Lady Blackhawks.

Ward didn't stay on the bench for long. She subbed back in on the next dead ball, but couldn't keep herself out of disputed calls. The Lady Blackhawks again ran an inbounds to the 5-feet-10 Ward as a safety valve in the backcourt. She caught the ball, then set a moving screen shuffling her feet as she handed the ball off to point-guard Makenzie Stites.

There was no call on that play either, and Pea Ridge capitalized. Six teams fouls were assessed against Prairie Grove in the fourth and only three against the Lady Blackhawks, who scored off an inbounds play stretching their lead to 53-46 with just under a minute left.

That was enough for Pea Ridge to maintain its lead.

Pea Ridge made the most of getting second and third shots in the first half. Leah Telgemeier had 21 points to lead the Lady Blackhawks. Davenport added 16 points for Pea Ridge, which led 28-25 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters. Ward just missed a double-double with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Prairie Grove showed its potential by overcoming a 9-2 deficit out of the gate with an 8-0 run in the span of about 1:20. Dreves and Henry each scored 4 points in the run. The Lady Tigers briefly led 32-31 and 34-33 in the third quarter, but couldn't generate any extended runs.

"We've got three returning starters back off last year's team and we're just kind of doing enough right now to stay ahead of the norm. We have yet to put together a really good four quarters against a really good team. We're hoping [to soon]," Reed said.

Henry's 18 points topped Prairie Grove followed by Dreves with 16.

"Give us a couple more games here in 2024 and maybe we can kind of iron some of that stuff out," Reed said. "We're taking baby steps. I have high expectations for them and I think they have high expectations for themselves and we're not quite on that level where we all expect to be so we're going to keep working hard."

Pea Ridge 57, Prairie Grove 49

Pea Ridge^18^10^10^19^--^57

Prairie Grove^14^11^8^16^--^49

Prairie Grove (12-5, 2-3 4A-1): Lexie Henry 4 9-13 18, K.K. Dreves 7 2-2 16, Hope Kidd 3 0-0 6, Camryn Cash 2 0-0 5, Bella Barnes 1 0-0 2, Brea Chambliss 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-15 49.

Pea Ridge (12-8, 3-2 4A-1): Leah Telgemeier 9 2-2 21, Gracie Davenport 6 0-0 16, Makena Ward 4 1-2 9, Amelia Dayberry 1 2-2 4, Rebekah Konkler 1 0-0 3, Makenzie Stites 1 0-0 2, Jasyln Dixon 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-6 57.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 2 (Henry, Cash). Pea Ridge 6 (Davenport 4, Telgemeier, Konkler).