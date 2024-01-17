Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The Farmington Small Business Collaborative meets the first Wednesday of the month, 12-1 p.m., at Razorback Pizza in Farmington with the purpose to connect Farmington small businesses to help them expand networks, create referrals and foster growth to better serve the Farmington community. If interested in being on the email list for meetings and information, contact Allen Gardner, [email protected]. Facilitators for the group are Hal and Lisa Henson of Farmington. Collaborating as small businesses