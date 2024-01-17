College news

Arkansas Tech University

The following local students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2023 semester at the Russellville campus:

Farmington: Morganne Elizabeth Browning (4.0), Rylee Lynae Curran (4.0), Noah Mikel Disheroon, Nicole Grace Holt (4.0), Michael Scott Jernigan, Grace Erin Webb.

Lincoln: Corbin Alexzander Bowlin, Madelyn McBride Campbell, Brendon Kade Mitchell (4.0), Kaitlyn Brooke Shepard.

Morrow: Weston Lane Massey (4.0);

Prairie Grove: Cade Dominick Fields, Elly L. Stone (4.0);

Summers: Hailey Noel Andrews (4.0).

Lee University

Alisha Ann Strode Willett of Cane Hill graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Ministry Leadership, Counseling from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., during the 189th commencement exercises on December 9, 2023.

Southern New Hampshire University

The following area students were named to the Fall 2023 President's List: Teagan Higgins and Thomas Relph of Farmington; Chandler Jacobson of Lincoln; Aaliyah Nava Robinson of Prairie Grove. Keith Dachauer of Farmington was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester. SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults and serves more than 225,000 learners worldwide.