Council approves new mowing tractor

FARMINGTON -- The City Council's first meeting of 2024 was a short one, and the joke was made that everyone would be home in time for the Jan. 8 national championship football game between Washington and Michigan.

The council voted to remove a 15-year-old New Holland tractor with boom mover from inventory and then approved waiving the requirement for competitive bidding to purchase a new one.

Floyd Shelley, public works manager, said the city received a $550,000 trade-in on the old tractor for a new New Holland 120 horsepower, four-wheel-drive cab tractor with a boom mower and swivel head for $167,500 from WT Equipment, formerly Williams Tractor. With the trade-in, the city's cost is $117,500.

Shelley said the purchase of the tractor is in the 2024 budget and the new equipment will be far superior to what the city has had in the past. The new tractor has more horsepower and is more stable, he said. The city will receive the new mower in March or April.

The tractor resolutions were the only items of new business on the council's agenda.

The council approved Mayor Ernie Penn's recommendations to reappoint Howard Carter to a two-year term on Farmington Planning Commission and to appoint council member Bobby Morgan as vice mayor.

Committee chairs for street, community development and parks and recreation did not have any news to report.

Farmington resident Phyllis Young, who has attended almost all city council and planning commission meetings about flooding on her property from Farmington Heights subdivision off Double Springs Road, once again addressed the council with her concerns during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting.

Young has filed a lawsuit in Washington County Circuit Court against the developers and engineers for the project. Initially, the city of Farmington was a defendant in the lawsuit but the city has been dismissed, at the request of Young and her attorney.

In the complaint, Young alleges that stormwater drainage from the subdivision off Double Springs Road has increased the amount and the velocity of water runoff directly onto her property at 546 Goose Creek Road, causing damage due to flooding, mud and trash.

Young said her undeveloped land located in the valley along Goose Creek Road and below the elevation of Farmington Heights floods every time it rains, something that didn't happen before the development.

She has consistently invited planning commission members and council members to come out and see the damage from the storm water. After the meeting, she said only one council member, Hunter Carnahan, has met with her on the property.

"Just because they look, doesn't mean they have to do something," Young said.

She told the council last week that it is "not right" that the council and planning commission agree to let developers flood people's land. She also asked who was responsible for cleaning up trash and debris on her property from the storm water.

According to Young, her lawsuit has an April 15 court date.