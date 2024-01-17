Departments respond to house fire

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove, Farmington and Lincoln fire departments responded to a house fire that was a total loss just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to J.C. Dobbs, Prairie Grove fire chief.

Dobbs said the call came in at 5:52 p.m. from the residents of the house on 14675 Kelly Mountain Road. Crews were on the scene until 8:40 p.m. A husband and wife and their dog made it safely outside the house without any injuries.

Dobbs said the structure was a two-story house, with the first floor a walkout basement. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the back of the structure and the basement was engulfed in flames.

He said the department determined the structure was not safe to enter and crews went into a defensive mode. The fire had the appearance it had been burning for a while before the residents became aware of it, Dobbs said.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown.