Edward Jones celebrates office upgrade

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Edward Jones office at 219 W. Buchanan St. received a facelift in 2023, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand reopening in November to show off the updated space.

The Prairie Grove office has two financial advisors, Brian Denman and Stephen Cosby, a full-time branch office administrator and a part-time office administrator.

Edward Jones Investments has been in Prairie Grove for 20 years, part of that in the building on Douglas Street that now houses the police department and district court. It moved into the Buchanan Street office in April 2013.

Denman, who has been with Edward Jones for five years, moved from the Springdale office to Prairie Grove in October 2020, and he said he thought it was important to upgrade the office.

"I think it's important to take care of things in the community and make them look nice," said Denman. "Even though I don't own this building, I want it to look nice."

The upgrade included new paint, new floors, a bathroom remodel and new decor throughout the office.

Edward Jones' business model is based on a disciplined established process that is centered on the clients and the goals they are trying to achieve, Denman said.

"The big thing is that every client here gets individualized, personal advice but we have the backing of a Fortune 500 company to give the resources that are provided along with that," Denman said. "Our focus is individual investors, not big corporations."

Generally, people who come to Edward Jones are looking for advice regarding goals such as retirement, social security, educational planning, insurance planning and legacy planning, he said.

"We help build, maintain and transfer wealth," he added.

Denman's path to become a financial advisor was by way of the medical field. He earned his doctoral degree in physical therapy from the University of Central Arkansas and worked as a PT in home health for Washington Regional Medical Center for eight years.

He became a therapist, he said, because he wanted to be able to have an impact on people. As a PT, he said he had the opportunity to do that but it became more and more paperwork intensive and less about getting to work with people.

But he had discovered he also liked finance and was able to impact people that way too.

Denman said he took some business courses in college and was good at those. When he and his wife, an occupational therapist, both graduated, they were looking at $100,000 in student loans and figuring out how to pay those off. He said they took the Dave Ramsey class called Financial Freedom, met with a financial coach and decided to be extremely aggressive in paying off their debt.

"We paid $96,000 of student loan debt off in two years and three months," he said.

During that time, he said he realized he liked finance more than being a physical therapist. He taught some finance classes at church, with the result being, "I like all this finance stuff. Maybe I need to do that."

As a financial advisor, Denman said he gets to work with people over decades, instead of several months with patients as their physical therapist.

"The big things for me, I'm super relational and I want to get to impact people. I love finance and serving people along that way...I felt like that was where God had me aligned. I just never realized that was coming."

Denman said he believes working as a home health physical therapist made him a more well-rounded person.

"Whenever you are doing home health, you are going into every house. You don't get to pick and choose. I visited with people living in poverty and people living in plenty. That was really good for me, just as a human, for compassion and realizing where people are coming from. It grew me a lot in my eight years as a therapist," he said.

When he decided to make a career change, he looked around at different financial companies and said Edward Jones is the only one he considered.

"I love that Edward Jones puts an emphasis on personalized strategies for individuals and really serving people deeply as the focus, and that was really important to me."

He said the company has a six-month training process for its financial advisors. Advisors are required to have Series 7 and Series 66 security licenses and an insurance license, all extensive tests that must be passed.

The company also places a big emphsis on continuing growth and Denman is in the process of becoming a certified financial planner. It is a year-long process with a cumulative final. A certified financial planner has to have a college education and a required number of hours of experience as a financial advisor.

Denman and his family moved to the Prairie Grove area from Fayetteville in 2021, and he said they love the small town, the tight-knit community and making connections to get to know people.

Working for Edward Jones has allowed him to plug into the local community and serve the local community, he said.

"Being able to serve this community is very important to me," he added.