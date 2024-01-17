Farmington ends 2023 with excess sales tax revenues

FARMINGTON -- The city of Farmington ended 2023 with an excess of $590,000 in sales tax revenues above what the city budgeted for the year.

According to a year-end report, Farmington received $3 million in revenue from its local sales tax for its general fund, while it budgeted $2.66 million.

Farmington collects a 2% local sales tax. Of this, 1% goes into the general fund. For the second 1%, a portion is dedicated to paying off recreation and street improvement bonds and the rest goes into the general fund. When the debt is paid off, all of the 2% local sales tax will go into the general fund.

The county collects a 1% sales tax and distributes it to cities based on population. For 2023, the city projected to receive $1.8 million from the county sales tax in its budget. It actually received $1.97 million in revenue.

Mayor Ernie Penn told council members at their Jan. 8 meeting that revenue from the local sales tax was up 7.11% in 2023 for the general fund, compared to receipts in 2022, and up 5.77% for revenue received from the countywide sales tax, compared to revenue received in 2022.

For 2024, the city has projected to receive $3 million from local sales tax sales and $1.9 million from the county sales tax.

According to an email from Melissa McCarville, city business manager, the city has seen its local and county sales tax revenues increase from $2.2 million in 2019 to $5 million in 2023, a 127% increase.

Penn said revenue from local and county sales tax rates was "huge" from 2019 to 2022 and attributes those increases to people being home and shopping online during the covid years but also to population and commercial growth during that period.

As an example, revenue from the local sales tax increased 18% from 2019 to 2020, 30% from 2020 to 2021 and 17.5% from 2021 to 2022.

He said he believes revenues are settling down now and the trend will be a growth of 5-7% annually for local and county tax receipts.

"I think that's where it is going to be." Penn said. "I hope it's more but if not, we'll deal with it. I'm going to watch it really close, to see what the trend is going to be."

The city's December financial report shows the city has $12,630,214 in 14 accounts. These include 10 accounts with Arvest Bank with $6,361,855, a money market account at First Security Bank with $2,107,661 and two certificates of deposit at First Community Bank totaling $1,160,698.

Penn has said he believes it it is important to maintain at least six months of operating money in a reserve account for contingencies or emergencies. For Farmington, this amount is $3.5 million.

The city still has two major debts on the books, including a 2007 sewer bond issue for the lift station on Double Springs Road. The debt has a loan balance of about $1.5 million with a bond payoff date of Oct. 1, 2029.

The second debt is the 2017 sales and use bond issue for recreation and street projects. This has a loan balance of $3.9 million and a bond payoff date of Oct. 1, 2037.

Farmington has reserve funds that Penn said he would feel comfortable using for a worthy cause but he also has his eye on upcoming costs for major projects. The city is not finished with the Highway 170 project and does not know yet what its costs may be for that project.

Other projects in the works are pickleball courts at Creekside Park and the city's costs for a new walking/biking trail at Creekside Park.

Looking to the future, Penn said Farmington needs more revenue-producing businesses, not just restaurants but other types of businesses, such as retail and home goods.

"We're still going to have growth and we're fortunate that good businesses have been able to stay here," he added.

According to City Hall, some of the new businesses in 2023 in Farmington include Bethel Brew, FarmFit Nutrition, Alex Baldwin State Farm, HRM Communications, BloomingGayle's, Rooster's on Mills and Main, Volcano Asian Bistro, Tilted Fence, Plumb Broke and Shining Massage.