Farmington girls snap Gentry’s win streak

GENTRY -- Just over a minute into Thursday's game Gentry led 6-3, but Farmington went on a 16-5 run over a 5:14 span to seize control and never looked back.

Farmington snapped Gentry's five-game winning streak, handing the Lady Pioneers their second conference loss, 76-52.

Marin Adams hit a quartet of 3-pointers leading four Lady Cardinals in double figures with 23 points, while 6-feet-3 junior Zoey Bershers stepped out on the perimeter to knock down a trio of threes for 15 points. Kaycee McCumber, a 6-feet-1 junior, scored 11 points, and senior point-guard Reese Shirey nailed a pair of triples, finishing with 10 points.

Gentry ended the game on a 9-4 run as Farmington went deep into its bench.

"They're going to play hard and you know that about them. Those kids are experienced and they got seven of their top eight kids back from last year on their final four team, so we knew coming over here they're going to play really hard," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Gentry coach Toby Tevebaugh hailed the play of sophomore Presley Ward, who came off the bench and provided a spark with 12 points.

"She may be out best athlete. She's a big time D-1 softball recruit and she's got some special athleticism. Against a team like Farmington we needed athletes out there," Toby Tevebaugh said.

The Lady Cardinals led 21-11 after the first quarter and stretched that out to 37-19 with just over two minutes left in the first half on Bershers' 3-pointer after reversing the ball and finding her open in the left corner.

Kaitlyn Caswell led the Lady Pioneers with 14 points, scoring off drives and made 5-of-6 free throws. Ward scored twice on drives to the basket in the last minute as Gentry trailed 40-22 at halftime.

Both coaches liked what the competition created with two of the top teams in Class 4A girls basketball going toe-to-toe.

"They got some kids who are skilled. They can hit shots. They've got some kids who can get downhill off the drive. They put us in some tough positions. They switched in and out of defenses a few times and created some turnovers," Johnson said. "It was a good test for us. Our kids responded, particularly in the second and third quarter."

Gentry senior Shelby Still finished with 8 points, but found herself bottled up at times by Farmington's defense.

"She struggled a little bit to finish, but it was really physical and they're really long, and that'll have something to do with it. Shelby's a really nice player and we just got to figure out a way to get her some cleaner looks," Toby Tevebaugh said.

The Lady Cardinals owned a 64-37 advantage at the end of the third quarter, a luxury Johnson cashed in on.

"We got a lot of kids some time on the floor. I think we ended up playing about 15 total kids with a minimum of two to three minutes. All that stuff I think will pay off down the stretch and we're getting a chance to get all this on film," Johnson said. "I feel good about a win. There's some things that we're going to have to correct and this will be good. This will be a great teaching tool for us."

Farmington 76, Gentry 52

Farmington^21^19^24^13^--^76

Gentry^11^11^15^15^--^52

Gentry (16-3, 4-2 4A-1): Kaitlyn Caswell 4 5-6 14, Presley Ward 5 1-2 12, Shelby Still 3 1-3 8, Brynn Corderio 1 3-4 6, Reese Hester 2 0-0 6, Cayci Capps 2 1-2 6, Emma Tevebaugh 0 1-2 1, Lexi Osbourn 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 5-9 54.

Farmington (20-1, 6-0): Marin Adams 9 1-2 23, Zoey Bershers 5 2-2 15, Kaycee McCumber 4 3-7 11, Reese Shirey 4 0-0 10, Hannah Moss 2 2-3 7, J'Myra London 2 2-4 6, Reese Thornton 1 1-2 3, Gabby McBurnett 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-7 76.

3-Point Goals -- Gentry 7 (Hester 2, Caswell, Still, Ward, Corderio, Capps). Farmington 10 (Adams 4, Bershers 3, Shirey 2, Moss).