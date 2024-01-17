Henry hangs 31 on Shiloh

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Lexie Henry missed her first five shots, then sank consecutive 3-pointers to end the first quarter, wound up 13 for 16 at the free-throw line and finished with 31 points.

Henry went 5 for 6 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter as the Lady Tigers (12-2, 2-2 4A-1) answered a Shiloh Christian run to pull off a 54-45 victory in 4A-1 girls basketball action on Colors Day, Monday, Jan. 8, at Prairie Grove.

The Lady Saints (4-11, 0-4 4A-1) mounted a 17-6 run, trimming a 42-28 third quarter deficit to 48-45 with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

"We lost our composure there a little bit. We got a little lax there; we got 12 or 14 up there and he does a good job with those gals. They kept fighting," said Prairie Grove coach Scott Reed. "Then our girls kind of woke up again and they realized, 'hey, the game's getting ready to get out of hand in the wrong direction so we better pull it together,' so I was proud of them from that aspect."

Shiloh junior Sydney Wyand hit a triple and labored on defense trying to stay with Henry but got tired and subbed out after committing her third foul that sent Henry to the line for a pair of free throws late in the third.

Heath Petten, now in his second year as Shiloh's head coach, said the team was tired coming off a weird schedule playing two conference games going into Christmas.

"We're a little fatigued coming into tonight. We had the one stretch where it got to 15. We cut it back to four," Petten said. "We kind of tried to rotate through people. The best you can do is just try to contain Lexie a little bit here and there, but I think we wore her down pretty good. That let us get back in the game."

Lauren McCredy's putback made it a 10-point game, 42-32, in the first minute of the fourth.

Allie Hannah hit a 3-pointer, then the Lady Saints got two straight layups. Avery Beers twice drove the baseline and finished.

The teams traded baskets. Camryn Cash scored on an inbounds play underneath the Lady Tigers basket. Hannah hit a long three for Shiloh. Henry notched a 10-feet pullup for the Lady Tigers before Hannah struck again for the Lady Saints with another deep triple at the 3:02 mark of the fourth quarter.

Neither team scored for the next minute. K.K. Dreves double-teamed the ball, causing a turnover. With the clock inside two minutes Shiloh Christian was assessed a technical foul. Henry sank both free throws, ending the Lady Saints' run and giving Prairie Grove a 5-point cushion of 50-45.

The Lady Tigers inbounded but Beers stole the ball and appeared headed for a potential layup only to have a hustling Henry get it away from her with the clock nearing a minute-and-a-half to play.

With 38.6 seconds remaining, Shiloh Christian was fouled on a missed 3-pointer but couldn't make any of the free throws, an opportunity that, along with other missed chances in the paint, Petten noted caused the comeback to come up short.

"We just missed a lot of point-blank shots right there at the rim, couldn't finish those, didn't get to the free-throw-line enough. I think Lexie got to the free-throw line 16 times just by herself, so [she] probably doubled us up just on her own" Petten said. "We played hard. We're competing. We're trying just one day at a time, just trying to stay positive, trying to keep pushing them in a good direction and kind of see where we end up in the season."

Henry sank 3 of 4 and Cash added a free throw to cap a 6-0 Prairie Grove run to ice the game.

"That was very pleasing to see our kids be able to do that, gather themselves and keep their composure and take care of the ball, step up to the line and make free throws down the stretch," Reed said.

Prairie Grove 54, Shiloh Christian 45

Prairie Grove Grove^14^16^12^12^--^54

Shiloh Christian^10^10^10^15^--^45

Prairie Grove (12-2, 2-2 4A-1): Lexie Henry 7 13-16 31, K.K. Dreves 3 3-5 9, Hope Kidd 3 0-0 7, Camryn Cash 2 1-2 5, Brea Chambliss 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 17-23 54.

Shiloh Christian (4-11, 0-4 4A-1): Lauren McCredy 4 1-5 10, Katie Ditch 4 1-2 10, Avery Beers 4 2-2 10, Allie Hannah 2 0-0 6, Gabby Bradshaw 2 0-0 4, Sydney Wyand 1 0-0 3, Sasha Raymer 1 0-0 2. Totals

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 5 (Henry 4, Kidd). Shiloh Christian 5 (Hannah 2, Ditch, McCredy, Wyand).